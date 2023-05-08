Wexford’s 1911 Lockout remembered with annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Faythe

Annual wreath laying by the Mayor Cllr Maura Bell at lock out gate in The Faythe.

Annual wreath laying by the Mayor Cllr Maura Bell at lock out gate in The Faythe. Helen Corish Wylde gave a brief history of the Lockout

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell laid a wreath at the 1911 Lock-out Gate in The Faythe which was unveiled a decade ago by President Michael D Higgins to commemorate all those involved in the fight for better conditions for workers.

Addressing the gathering at the May Day ceremony, Mayor Bell recalled that the town’s foundries – Doyle’s Selskar Ironworks, Pierces Wexford Engineering, Thompson Engineering, the Star Ironworks and even the town Mayor of the time, Howard Rowe, who was owner of the flour mill on Spawell Road, locked out their workers, resulting in hardship for over 3,000 townspeople.

“We are here today on May Day, Labour Day , Bealtaine to remember the 1911 Lockout and all those who came together for the betterment of all the workers, skilled and unskilled .

"I have to remember the late great Michael O Leary who was on his way to buy groceries and was caught up in a baton charge between the workers and police, and died from his injuries five days later”, she said.

Cllr Davy Hynes, chairperson of the 1911 Wexford Lockout Committee spoke about the relevance of the historic event and said the negotiations and struggles undertaken by unions and their achievements over the years have often been taken for granted.

Cllr Hynes said the Lock-out reminds us of the importance of unions in fighting for proper wages and working conditions for all workers, dealing with unfair dismissals and ensuring that health and safety conditions of the highest standard exist in the workplace.

Helen Corish Wylde outlined the history of the Lock-out and recalled that on February 8, 2012 some 5,000 people gathered at The Faythe to celebrate the workers’ victory in the Foundry Workers’ Lock-out which has begun the previous August. The main speaker was the IT&GWU Organiser, the great James Connolly who had negotiated the final settlement.

One hundred years later, the Faythe sculpture made by the late Peter Hodnett, was unveiled by the President to mark the centenary of the Wexford Lock-out.

The new Wexford District Manager, Anthony Bailey was Master of Ceremonies for the Lock-out commemoration which was attended by Labour TD Brendan Howlin, members of the Borough District Council and members of Wexford Trades Council.