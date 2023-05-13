Wexford woman hopes her cancer battle will inspire others to join her on 100km journey this June

Having endured her own cancer battle, come through an illness which struck during the pregnancy of her second child, Dianne Fitzharris Doyle is now hoping to inspire others in her role as Wexford ambassador for this year’s 100k in 30 days. Taking place throughout the month of June, 100k in 30 days invites people from across the county to walk, run or wheel 100km logging their distance as they go.

Participants can register at 100kin30days.ie and share and potentially raise funds for the Marie Keating Foundation with all monies raised going towards the breast cancer services it provides. Dianne, who is from Barntown, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 while she was 19 weeks pregnant with her son Harrison.

She underwent a lumpectomy at 24 weeks to remove the tumour and, following Harrison’s birth, had a gruelling course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy during which she lost her hair. Now in good health, Dianne put her name forward as Wexford ambassador for this year’s 100k in 30 days with the aim of encouraging as many people as possible to take part and raise funds for breast cancer services.

“Essentially my role is to try and promote the event, encourage others to take part,” she said. “I’ve created a league, non-competitive, called A Step Ahead, which others are welcome to join, but really it’s something you can do with your own family and friends, it’s just about getting out and about and having a bit of craic with it.”

Upon registering each participant will receive one of the event’s distinctive pink t-shirts, enabling runners, walkers and cyclists to spot one another as they put in their steps over the month of June.

“I work for Gallagher Insurance and they've come on board with me so I'll be walking with work colleagues, friends and family in some of Wexford’s more scenic locations,” said Dianne. “I'm really looking forward to catching up with so many people I haven't seen in a while and do a few kms together. You can just donate if you don’t want to do the 100km, but if you do want to take part and you already have Strava on your phone it will automatically sync with the site.”

Register or donate at https://www.100kin30days.ie/