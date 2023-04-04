Wexford transplant recipients scoop silver medal for Ireland in International soccer tournament – ‘It’s a celebration of life through sport’

Paul Browne (Back row, fourth from left) and Lar Brennan (back row, second from right) with the Irish Transplant Soccer team in Birmingham.

Two Wexford transplant recipients were among a team of 11 to finish runners-up at an international soccer tournament in Birmingham, representing Ireland.

Double lung transplant recipient Lar Brennan and bone marrow recipient Paul Browne were among the team, which also includes three heart recipients, two liver recipients and four kidney recipients, to don the green jersey and face off against teams from across the UK.

There was some controversy in relation to that green jersey before the team left too, when the FAI refused to support the transplant team by providing jerseys or international caps. This was despite the FAI having similar arrangements for homeless and amputee teams.

Despite this, the team managed to raise around €3,000 to purchase unofficial Ireland kits and they each covered their own flights and accommodation to take part.

Having already overcome some major adversity just to be in the position to run out onto the pitch, Paul, Lar and the rest of the Ireland lads used that determination to win two games, draw two and only narrowly lose out to a team from Nottingham in the final.

However, with this being their first competition, they were extremely happy with their silver medals as they move their attention to the British Transplant Games, in Coventry in July, before they challenge for the first ever Transplant Soccer World Cup in Italy next year.

The lads involved in the team came together with a goal of representing Ireland in a sport they love, and also honouring their donors, donor families and raising awareness of life-saving organ donation.

“Transplant Team Ireland is not all about medal success,” the team said in a statement afterwards. “It is a celebration of life through sport. Medals are great and hard earned, but the real success is each and every athlete who takes part in these games.

"Whilst our stories are unique, each of us shares a common bond of facing adversity. Team Ireland showcases the success of organ donation and transplantation whilst offering inspiration to those who are newly transplanted or newly diagnosed with organ failure.”

Concluding, the team makes one simple request – to please consider carrying an organ donation card and have the conversation – “say yes to organ donation”.

For more information on the team, search for Soccer Transplant Team Ireland on Facebook or visit soccertransplantteamireland.ie.