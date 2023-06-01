Wexford town getting ready to mark 225th anniversary of 1798

The Pikeman will take centre stage in 1798 commemoration events in Wexford town on Sunday.

Wexford town is getting ready to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion with a series of public events this Sunday, June 4.

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell will launch the commemoration in Wexford Arts Centre at 7pm on Sunday when retired librarian Celestine Murphy will give a brief talk about 1798 events in the town while local historian Brian Ó Cléirigh will speak about the Wexford Republic.

Afterwards, Celestine will lead a short walking tour of key locations taking in Cornmarket, the Town Wall, George’s Street where the Governor’s house was situated, and the quay front, finishing up at 8.30 pm in the Bullring at Wexford’s iconic Pikeman statue, where the Mayor will lay a wreath, with historical atmosphere provided by re-enactors dressed as Pikeman and Red Coats.

Well-known Wexford musician Anthony Nolan will play solo renditions of Boolavogue and the national anthem on the trumpet.

Members of the public are invited to go along to the commemoration events.