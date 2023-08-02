Wexford to host first emergency services parade as part of National Services Day

Members of various voluntary services on Wexford Quay on Thursday evening to launch the National Service Day launch, which is on the 1st September.

All manner of emergency vehicles and a flurry of uniforms will make their way down Trinity Street and along Wexford’s quayfront next month as the first ever parade of emergency services takes place for National Services Day.

Taking place on September 2 from 12 noon, as well as the parade the day will see a full static display and live demonstrations from the emergency services on the quayfront from 12.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Among those signed up to take part are the Irish Coast Guard and Air Corps rescue helicopters, the Civil Defence, Defence Forces, An Garda Síochána, National Ambulance Service, RNLI, Irish Red Cross, Order of Malta, Blood Bikes, Irish Water Safety, UN Veterans and ONE.

The day will also feature plenty of family fun, including a kid’s disco with characters from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a special services education activity where children can earn a certificate by completing various challenges.

“This is the first ever parade of emergency services to take place on National Services Day, a day to thank the crews of all emergency services,” Wexford RNLI member and one of the organisers Lorraine Galvin said. “A new committee of representatives from National Services Day organisations was recently formed for Wexford and we encourage everyone to come out on September 2 to cheer on the crews in the parade "

For more details see www.NationalServicesDay.ie and on Facebook.