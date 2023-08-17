Wexford teen in critical condition following incident at home

A teenage boy is battling for his life at Wexford General Hospital this (Thursday) evening after an incident at his home in Wexford town.

The youngster was reportedly found unresponsive at home at around 4.30 p.m. this evening and emergency services were immediately summoned, sparking a huge multi-agency response.

Several members of the National Ambulance Service worked on the young man at the scene and he was eventually rushed to Wexford General Hospital by ambulance, complete with garda escort.

The convoy of vehicles with flashing blue lights sped through Wexford town to the nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition with his family by his side.

It is understood that in the coming hours the boy will be moved to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for definitive care.

Noting that the incident was being treated as a tragic accident, a Garda spokesperson confirmed:

“Gardaí and emergency services attended an incident at a domestic residence in Wexford Town this afternoon.

“A male juvenile teen was taken to Wexford General Hospital in a serious condition. No further information is available at this time.”

This story was amended on 17/08/23