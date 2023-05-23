Wexford survivor of sexual abuse pens letter to fellow warriors – ‘I wish that I could protect you from being violated’

Aoife Rose O’Brien is a survivor, a warrior, a woman who, in her young life, has been the victim of three significant assaults, three attacks which have changed her life irrevocably. Her own healing process, still ongoing, has been long and arduous and has included the release of her debut novel, Bronagh, a fictionalised account of her own experiences and those of someone she met at the Wexford Rape Crisis Centre (WRCC).