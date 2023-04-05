Wexford sports clubs and community groups crying out for suitable land to build facilities

Sports clubs and community groups are crying out for land on which to build facilities, according to the the cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council who has asked that provision be made in the new Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP) for the years 2023 to 2028.

The consultation process for the plan is now under way with people invited to have their say in shaping the future development of County Wexford.

Local authority planners are due to meet members of Wexford Borough District Council on May 15 to hear their input while consultations are also taking place with business and community sectors and members of the public.

"We have a lot of zoned land but very little that could be utilised for sporting and community organisations”, said Cllr George Lawlor.

"Take Coolcotts in Wexford where the local GAA club are trying their best to provide facilities and are under pressure. We have talked before about the possibility of de-zoning lands but Minister for Housing Darragh O’ Brien announced recently that there is to be no de-zoning of residential land.

"But groups are crying out for access to amenities and facilities. I think we should do as much as we can to ensure there is no scarcity there.

"We do really need to be conscious of the fact that we are going to need land for facilities for sporting and community groups.”