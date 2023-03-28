Wexford Special Olympics club launch fundraising drive

Wexford Special Olympics Club is in the midst of organising a number of fundraisers both towards ongoing training and the costs of sending athletes to the Special Olympics World Games in Germany in June.

The Slaney Kickers and Applejacks will host a special ‘hoedown' at Hotel Curracloe on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are priced at €30 and include a workshop, food and dancing, with al levels catered for.

Accommodation can also be booked for €50 per person sharing, bed and breakfast. For more details, contact Clare (0877612560) or Brenda (0876143945).

Then on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the club will be hosting a cake sale and raffle at Coolcott's Community Centre. Tea, coffee and all manner of delicious treats will be served in aid of a great cause.