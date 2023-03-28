Wexford

Wexford Special Olympics club launch fundraising drive

Members of Wexford Special Olympics Club taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade.

Pádraig ByrneWexford People

Wexford Special Olympics Club is in the midst of organising a number of fundraisers both towards ongoing training and the costs of sending athletes to the Special Olympics World Games in Germany in June.

The Slaney Kickers and Applejacks will host a special ‘hoedown' at Hotel Curracloe on Saturday, April 1. Tickets are priced at €30 and include a workshop, food and dancing, with al levels catered for.

Accommodation can also be booked for €50 per person sharing, bed and breakfast. For more details, contact Clare (0877612560) or Brenda (0876143945).

Then on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the club will be hosting a cake sale and raffle at Coolcott's Community Centre. Tea, coffee and all manner of delicious treats will be served in aid of a great cause.