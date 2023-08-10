Wexford SPCA rescues dogs covered in flesh-eating worms and fleas – ‘it would break your heart’

A pair of puppies rescued by the Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WSPCA) had been left in a “horrendous state” after being abandoned by their owners. Responding to a call from a member of the public, staff from the WSPCA located the puppies in the New Ross area on the morning of Thursday August 10 and brought them back to be examined by a vet.

Both dogs were “seriously infected” with contagious mange, suffering from low body temperature, and “absolutely bursting with worms and fleas”. A second case, also in the New Ross area, saw a female cavalier cross rescued by staff; the dog had been left with a cord around her throat and a wound had developed as a result. The wound had become badly infected, resulting in blow flies and worms eating her flesh.

"She was operated on to remove the cord which had become embedded in her neck,” said Barbara Bent of the WSPCA. “One can only imagine what the sweet natured little lady has suffered. We have been getting some absolutely awful cases recently, I don’t know when it’s going to end, it would break your heart seeing animals being mistreated like this on a regular basis.

“Wexford SPCA once again thanks those who brought these suffering dogs to our attention. Without concerned members of the public we could not make the difference to the many lives we take into care.”