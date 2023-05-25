Wexford solicitor Susan Murphy nominated in three categories at the Irish Law Awards

Three is certainly the magic number for Wexford solicitor Susan Murphy of Make My Will Solicitors, who has been nominated in three separate categories at the Dye and Durham Irish Law Awards.

Having grown Make My Will Solicitors from scratch back in 2014 having previously worked as a general practice solicitor, Susan has carved out a major reputation in the industry and is now delighted to have her work recognised nationally by her peers.

Susan is nominated for Probate Lawyer of the Year, the Law Firm Innovation Award and Excellence & Innovation in Client Service (Regional & National) and will be hoping to be returning from the awards at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin, with some silverware on June 9.

“I am absolutely delighted and honoured to be shortlisted as a finalist in these three categories of the Irish Law Awards,” she said. “It’s so lovely to get recognition for my work, and to be considered alongside such reputable colleagues around the country. I look forward to the night.”