Wexford site zoned for residential development hits the market with a €1.2 million guide price

A nine acre site in Wexford zoned for residential development has been listed for sale with a guide price in the region of €1.2 million.

With an address listed as Coolcotts, the site, currently in tillage, is in a “prime location” along the R769, just off the New Ross Roundabout at the N11/N25 intersection. It has dual frontage onto both the main Wexford road and the Clonard Road and is “adjacent to a number of well-established residential developments including Coill Aoibhinn, Cois na hAbhann and Cois Carraige, as well as being in close proximity to Wexford Racecourse and Wexford Hospital.”

Selling agent Jack Quinn said that the development site, which is slightly elevated over the public road, was already attracting huge interest given the fact it has been zoned as residential under the current Wexford Town & Environs Development Plan.

"This is a really superb parcel of land in a prime location,” he said. “We’ve already had some firm expressions of interest.”