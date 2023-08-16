Wexford Sinn Féin councillors pushing for action on notorious patch of waste ground after death of young father

Sinn Féin councillors Davy Hynes and Tom Forde are urging Wexford County Council to finally take action on a patch of waste ground which has become synonymous with anti-social behaviour over the years and where the body of a young man was discovered in recent weeks.

Issues with drug-taking, public drinking and assaults have been commonplace in The Knock, an area linking St Aidan's Crescent and Distillery Road, and following the tragic death of a young father-of-one there from a suspected drug overdose, locals feel that enough is enough.

Canvassing in the local area, Cllr Davy Hynes says he definitely got a sense of public frustration.

"There are a lot of houses that have boundaries with The Knock and they feel really exposed,” he said. “Myself and Cllr Forde are meeting with the Borough Engineer next week to discuss the matter further, but something needs to happen there.

"There’s been issues in The Knock with anti-social behaviour and the like for as long as I can remember. Long before I was even elected to the council. It’s a big problem and it seems to be getting worse. Problems with drugs and homelessness are getting worse and it sadly resulted in a fatality there a few weeks ago.”

It’s currently unclear what the plan for the patch of waste ground is. Last November, a spokesperson for Bawn Developments confirmed that they were in discussions with Wexford County Council around building houses on the site.

It seems, however, things have gone quiet on this front and councillors were in the dark as to the status of these plans. Cllr Hynes and Cllr Forde, however, will be keen to see a solution proposed once and for all when they meet the Borough Engineer on the topic.