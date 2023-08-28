Wexford shows its support for Frank Staples as he speaks for the first time since Australian assault

As the Staples family continue to come to terms with the sudden and violent attack on Frank Jr outside an Australian restaurant last month, their second family has come together in a show of unity and support. A fundraiser organised by Madge Corrigan and Maura Doran of The Wexford Harbour Boat and Tennis Club (WHBTC), saw Frank’s mam Statia joined by the community for an event which was about raising funds and showing support for the Staples.

With Frank’s dad, Jim, still in Australia, sitting at his son’s bedside, Madge said everyone wanted to remind him that he remains in their thoughts during this difficult time.

“We decided we should run a fundraiser, so we got together, asked people what they thought, and said the nicest thing to do would be to get everyone together, both tennis and boat members, and have everyone support the Staples family,” she said.

“Jim is an important member of the WHBTC, the commodore of the tennis club, and he’s out there on his own, so it was important we show this support, we believe the WHBTC is like a second family and he is part of that family.”

"We sent Jim a collage of pictures and videos from the night, in a lot of ways it was almost as if he was with us on the night."

Local councillor Frank Staples, uncle of Frank Jr, said the event typified all that is good about Wexford, with people braving the stormy weather to come out in support of one of their own. He also had an encouraging update from Australia.

“Considering the weather on the night there was a really good crowd. I think a lot of people have heard about the story and wanted to come and offer their support. People are very good in fairness, it was Irish hospitality at its best.

"Frank spoke yesterday for the first time, it was four or five words but it’s still a huge positive, that’s the first time he’s said anything. Jim was invited by the local GAA club in Australia to go to a couple of matches, so he’s been keeping busy out there.”

The WHBTC raised €1842 on the night. If you would like to help Frank Jr get home you can donate to his GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/bfbd8538