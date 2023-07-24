Wexford scout Brendan Thompson set to travel to South Korea for the 25th World Jamboree

Brendan Thompson will be flying the flag for Wexford at the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. Pictured with Cllr George Lawlor.

18 year-old Brendan Thompson from Our Lady’s Island has a formidable drive and determination for someone so young. For the past three years, he has been laser-focused on a single goal – representing Ireland, Wexford and Kilmore Scout Group at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

Having previously attended the event as a fresh-faced 14 year-old, when it was in West Virginia in the US, Brendan was keen attend the huge event once more, this time in a completely different setting, two hours south of Incheon in SaeManGeum, Jeollabuk-do.

“It will be up to 50,000 scouts from all over the world taking part,” the excited young Wexford man explains. “Every nation which has scouting will be represented. I’m the only scout from Wexford going.

"I’ll be leaving on the 28th and then should be there by midday on the Saturday. Then after that, it’s three days of setting up for all the youth participants to arrive and then a week and a half of camping, living on site and taking part in all the activities.

"I was selected to do sub-camp operations. I’ll be working with the kids on the sub-camp, making sure that they’re all going to the activities and sorting out any issues as they come up.”

Brendan has been firmly focused on the goal of attending the huge event for some time now.

"To be selected, I had to write an essay about why I should be picked,” Brendan explains. “I was delighted to find out I was one of the ones who had been picked. I had to fund it myself. I worked for the last three years to save the money – over €3,500. I’ve been working in bars pubs and restaurants all so that I could get myself out to South Korea for this.”

However, as the trip of a lifetime draws closer, those hours spent working will be all worth it as he touches down in South Korea.

"I can’t wait. It will be an experience like nothing else,” he says. “When I went last time, to the US, I was only 14. I didn’t really know what to expect or what I was doing. But now I’m going as an 18 year-old and I know what it's all about now and it’ll be an even better experience as a result.”