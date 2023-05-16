Wexford school gets green light for extension which will boost capacity by 300 students

Planning permission has been granted for a major new extension to Bridgetown College.

Having lodged the application with Wexford County Council back in March, the WWETB were notified on Friday that their application for a part two-storey, part three-storey extension spanning over 8,000 square metres, had been successful.

The development will see the demolition of existing buildings and temporary accommodation on the existing school campus with major refurbishment works to be carried out on the 2007 and 2015 buildings.

The main part of the development centres around the construction of a new part two-storey and part three-storey extension which facilitate a 300 pupil increase of the school’s capacity from 550 to 850.

Additionally, the plans include a new one-way road with footpaths, a car park, set down area for buses, EV charging points, two ball courts and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

Among those welcoming the progress, was Fianna Fáil Minister James Browne.

“I want to commend school Adrian Power, the board of management and the WWETB for their hard work in preparing this application,” he said. “I’m confident that these development works will greatly benefit the school community in Bridgetown. I will continue to work with my Government colleagues to deliver major school extension projects similar to this planned development for Bridgetown College.”