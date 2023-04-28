Wexford roads falling apart waiting for solar farms to be built – ‘business interests cannot dictate when these roads are done’

District Engineer Mark Collins says there's no point in resurfacing the roads until works at proposed nearby solar farms are complete.

The frustration of councillors in the Rosslare Municipal District was evident at the April meeting, as roads in the district are falling apart while waiting for work to commence on solar farms.

While the engineer stressed that it would be a waste of resources to resurface these roads only for the ESB to dig them up again when carrying out work on the solar farms, the councillors were growing impatient at a lack of action at the sites involved.

"The road up to Forth Celtic is in absolute bits,” Cllr Jim Codd said. “We’re waiting on a solar farm to come along and dig it up and put cables down. Well we need to tell them to get on with it. We’re too quick to place second fiddle to all sorts of interests around here. This solar farm crowd needs to get on with whatever the hell they’re going to do. We have hundreds of parents travelling that road with kids to play matches.”

Cathaoirleach of the district, Cllr Lisa McDonald, agreed.

"I’ve asked for a meeting in relation to the Deerpark road which is in a similar position,” she said. “Maybe it needs some kind of community meeting. Business interests cannot dictate when roads are done.”

Engineer Mark Collins urged a little more patience as he seeks to stretch the district’s roads budget as far as he possibly can.

"I’ve been in contact with the ESB renewables section on this,” he told the members. “The decision not to do this roads is a decision we’re taking. We’re trying to cover a district with serious road condition issues. If I start doing roads that I know are going to be dug up the following year, that doesn't represent value for money. This has dragged on a bit and it is a slight pain. We have six or seven solar farm locations in the district, but I think it would be worthwhile to wait until the work is done to resurface those roads.”

While she appreciated Mr Collins’ position, Cllr McDonald said that she had been speaking about some of these roads since they were in the Wexford District.

"Why can’t we get a definitive start date?” she asked. “They have planning permission etc for these solar farms. It behoves them to give us a commencement date.”

Cllr Codd, meanwhile, took exception to Mr Collins’ description of the condition of the roads as being a “slight pain”.

"With all respect, it’s not a slight pain if you’re living on those roads,” he said. “It’s like being on a rollercoaster down there. If the ESB are calling the shots and telling us what roads are going to be done, then we’re in trouble. I once asked for a light outside the ball alley in Taghmon, where there was already a pole, and was told it couldn't be done. The tail is wagging the dog here.”

Independent councillor Ger Carthy agreed, noting: “This is a company that turned an €850 million profit last year as well don’t forget.”