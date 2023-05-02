Wexford road was closed off as fire service battled major blaze at Georgian period house

The fire service battled the blaze at Belvedere House for over two hours.

Wexford Fire Service at the scene of the blaze at Belvedere House on Monday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a major house fire in the Belvedere area of Wexford town on Monday evening. Huge flames and plumes of smoke rose up into the air as an old Georgian period house was engulfed in flames shortly after 5 p.m.

Wexford fire service rushed to the scene, with two appliances in attendance from Wexford, one from Enniscorthy and one from New Ross tasked with tackling the blaze.

Gardaí sealed off the area and the ordinarily busy Belvedere Road was closed off for a period while the fire service got to work.

Thankfully, nobody was injured and it seemed there was no damage to any neighbouring properties. Belvedere House itself has been vacant for some time.

"Thankfully, there was nobody in it,” a fire service spokesperson said. “There were no injuries and no fatalities and it was relatively straight forward. It was a large Georgian period building and it will now be up to the dangerous buildings section at Wexford County Council now to determine a course of action and whether the building needs to be condemned.”

Within a couple of hours, Wexford fire service personnel had the blaze well under control and the road was re-opened to traffic.