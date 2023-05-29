Wexford road closed as truck driver airlifted to hospital having been trapped for over two hours following crash

N25 Rosslare Road to remain closed near Killinick until between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. following accident.

There were chaotic scenes on the N25 Rosslare road near Killinick this morning, after an accident saw a truck overturn and shed its of steel girders across the road.

The road is currently closed to traffic and Wexford County Council estimate that it will remain so until between 5pm and 6pm this evening as work to clear the scene continues.

The National Ambulance Service, the Fire Service and Gardaí rushed to the scene at around 9.30am and eventually the assistance of the Coast Guard Rescue 117 helicopter was sought to airlift the driver of the truck to University Hospital Waterford for further medical attention.

It is reported that heavy braking at the ongoing N25 roadworks may have resulted in the truck’s load of heavy steel girders shooting forward into the cab of the truck, completely destroying it. The driver was said to have been trapped in the vehicle for over two hours as the fire service used specialised cutting equipment to extricate him before loading him onto the helicopter. Miraculously his injuries are described as being “non life-threatening”.

A huge crane was also required to begin the significant process of clearing the road.

The resurfacing works were already causing significant delays on that stretch of road, but this morning’s incident worsened traffic problems when the road was closed entirely. It will now remain closed until at least 5pm, with diversions signposted. Road users are warned to expect delays.