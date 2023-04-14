Wexford road closed and drivers ‘lucky to be alive’ following head-on crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Un Yoke, Co Wexford on Friday morning.

Two drivers were lucky to emerge with their lives following a head on collision between two vehicles in Co Wexford at around 11 a.m. this morning.

The crash took place on a straight section of road between Castlellis and the Un Yoke and saw a van and a car collide head-on, causing catastrophic damage to both vehicles.

Miraculously, the drivers of both vehicles are not said to have suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the smash, although both were rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford for further treatment.

Several ambulances, the fire service and gardaí rushed to the scene, and the road was immediately closed off with diversions put in place. Gardaí carried out a full forensic examination at the scene.

In terms of the drivers, they had an extremely lucky escape.

"They are lucky to be alive,” one person attending the scene said. “The car and the van were both in bits. Honestly, if there were any passengers in these vehicles, it would almost definitely have been fatalities.”

Wexford County Council confirmed that the scene had been fully cleared and the road re-opened to traffic shortly before 1.30 p.m.