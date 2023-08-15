Wexford RNLI face back to back call-outs on a busy afternoon

The lifeboat crew were just about to finish towing a boat with two on board that had suffered engine failure when they were tasked to rescue two girls who were in the water 200m off Rosslare Strand.

Lifeboat helm Damien Foley and crew Ger Doran and Donal Troddyn were first tasked with assisting the boat with engine failure inside Wexford harbour at 1.08 p.m. They arrived at the scene within ten minutes and, after carrying out an assessment, decided the safest course of action was to tow the casualty vessel ashore.

Less than an hour later at 1.53 p.m., just as the lifeboat was a few hundred metres from shore, the Irish Coast Guard tasked them to reports of two girls in the water off Rosslare Strand. After dropping the people from the first call-out ashore, they immediately turned and headed for Rosslare within minutes. Their colleagues from Rosslare Harbour RNLI were also tasked to the incident, however, as they made their way to the scene they were informed that another paddleboarder had come to the rescue of the two girls and had assisted them safely to shore. The Rosslare Harbour lifeboat was asked to search for and recover the girls’ lost paddleboard in case it was spotted later and reported again. The Wexford lifeboat crew were stood down and returned to the station just before 2.30 p.m. where they were welcomed back by shore crew Simon Gulliver and launch authority Dave Dempsey. Speaking following the call out, Wexford RNLI Helm Damien Foley said: “Both incidents resulted in good outcomes. If anyone sees a person in difficulty on or near the water, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”