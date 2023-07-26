Wexford retail set for expansion with application lodged for major development in Clonard

The site of the proposed new retail and residential development at Clonard Little, Wexford.

A computer-generated image of how the proposed new retail and residential development at Clonard, Wexford will look.

The fast-growing Clonard area of Wexford town is set for even further expansion with ambitious plans to build a large-scale retail and residential development close to the existing Wexford Retail Park and Clonard Village.

Waterford brothers Eddie and Shane Lynch have applied to Wexford County Council to build a retail warehouse incorporating five bulky goods units on a three-acre green field site at Clonard Little, along with a residential and commercial neighbourhood centre fronting onto Clonard Road to include 10 apartments, a pharmacy, shop, restaurant/delicatessen, hair and beauty salon and medical and health care units.

The proposed development is close to Clonard Village and neighbouring more recent residential developments and will be accessed from the existing internal road at Wexford Retail Park (where Woodies, Aldi, Halfords and EZ Living are situated), with a dedicated pedestrian path from Clonard Road linking to the overall retail park.

The applicants are no strangers to Wexford having acquired and developed a significant portion of the existing Wexford Retail Park almost 20 years ago and leased it out to numerous high-profile tenants. They solely control the management of the successful retail park.

With the increase in demand for retail space in Wexford town, the brothers now feel the time is right to carry out a new mixed-use development in Clonard Village .

Following their construction, Wexford Retail Park and Clonard Village (a Cleary and Doyle residential and commercial development originally dating back to 2002) were initially slow to get off the ground due to the prevailing economic environment and the subsequent property crash of 2008, with commercial units remaining vacant for some time, but all that has changed in recent years and the area is now a thriving retail and residential hub with a new public park and a Loreto secondary school nearby.

The applicants have indicated that subject to planning permission, it is expected the development would be completed by 2027, which is in line with data contained in the County Wexford Retail Strategy 2021-2017, outlining the need for additional Comparison Bulky Goods provision by that time.

The planning application was accompanied by a Retail Impact Assessment which takes account of the projected population growth in Wexford and the expected increase in retail spend, which by 2027 will produce additional retail demand to more than accommodate the extra bulky goods floor space proposed in the Clonard development, with extra capacity also left un-catered for.

The preliminary results of Census 2022 indicate that Wexford’s population has already grown beyond that projected in the Wexford Retail Strategy 2021, which is based on Census 2016 population date.

The difference between the estimated population in 2027, based on Census 2016, and the same projection based on Census 2022 date, indicates an additional 2,625 people in Wexford.

The applicants also point out that Geo Directory Geo View 2022 records that County Wexford has the second lowest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland – at 10.4%, it is almost 4% below the national average vacancy rate of 14%.

The design of the Clonard commercial and residential project has been carried out by Wessel Vosloo of the Planning Partnership in Cork.

The Lynch brothers are involved in various other enterprises which extend from the supply of agricultural tractors and machinery for the farming sector to the hospitality and leisure centre and a property portfolio that develops and leases property in Waterford and the surrounding areas.

The proposed site is located between Clonard Road to the north, Wexford Retail Park to the south, apartment blocks at Clonard Village to the west and Clonard Retail Park (Joyces, Right Price Tiles, Ken Black Toys) which is in separate ownership makes up part of the eastern side of Wexford Retail Park.

The two existing retail parks are in the immediate vicinity of the planned new development which would effectively be encompassed with the Wexford Retail Park and the neighbouring Whitemill Industrial Estate.

A traffic impact reporting accompanying the application concluded that the predicted increase in traffic along the R733 Road (Newline Road/Duncannon Line) and the local road network generally would not have an adverse effect on existing road safety records in this part of Wexford.

It said the safety of road users was considered in detail in the development of the proposed lay-out.

Bulky goods products are defined as large items of a household nature that need to be collected by car.