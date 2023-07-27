Wexford remembers one of Sinéad O’Connor’s last ever gigs at The Spiegeltent Festival – ‘I’ve never seen so much love in a crowd before’

Sinéad O'Connor on stage at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in 2019. It would be among her last live performances.

Sinead O'Connor on stage at The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in 2019, one of her last ever shows.

As news broke of the passing of Irish music legend Sinéad O’Connor, the thoughts of around 900 people were immediately transported back to a magical October night under the big top at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

It was 2019 and, sadly, due to the pandemic and heartbreaking personal tragedy, it would be among the last live shows that Sinéad ever did.

Brian Byrne of Lantern Events, who run the festival, remembers that Sinéad was a last minute addition to the festival bill, but one he was always going to make space for.

As a teenager in Wexford, he was one of countless young fans enthralled by this beautiful woman with a shaved head, holding a guitar and delivering her hit Mandinka with that hauntingly beautiful voice.

"The call came very late that year,” Brian recalls. “I think it was August, when usually we’d have the entire line-up wrapped up and ready to go. As it happened, I had one date free when I had a call from a friend of mine, Bren, in Aiken Promotions asking if we’d like the gig. I didn’t have to think long.

"I had always been a huge fan of Sinéad since I was a teenager. From the moment Mandinka was released, I was hooked. But strangely enough, I had never seen her perform live.”

For Brian then, the professional and personal collided, and he wasn’t the only one who wanted to see Sinéad live either as the gig sold out in minutes.

"I never get nervous with acts when they arrive, but with Sinéad it was different,” he recalls. “This was a hero of mine. She arrived and she was this tiny, shy, reserved person, but she had a wicked sense of humour. When you’d least expect it, she’d deliver a line that would have everyone in stitches and she’d have this big grin like she was 18 years-old again. She just had this quiet charisma about her. They say never meet your heroes. Well I will always be grateful that I got to meet mine.”

As for the gig itself, it became the stuff of legend. Taking to the stage with a brilliant band, Sinéad had the crowd in the palm of her hand and, typically, offered some utterly unique versions of her catalogue of hits.

"This gig was different to any other gig I’ve done,” Brian admits. “There were 900 people there that night and you could hear a pin drop when Sinéad was singing. I’ve never seen that amount of love in a crowd before. It was really lovely to witness. It’s certainly among the most memorable gigs we’ve ever had at The Spiegeltent Festival and it turned out to be one of the last gigs Sinéad ever did sadly.”

For those who were in the audience that special night in the Spiegeltent, it’s certainly a memory to hold dear as the country mourns the loss of an icon.