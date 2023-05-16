Wexford referees’ chairman says jailing of club mentor sends ‘the right signals’ – ‘Something had to be done’

Glen McManus who was sentenced to 18 months in prison with the final 12 suspended for assaulting a GAA referee following a match in Wexford.

As Wexford man Glen McManus was led away from Wexford Circuit Court in handcuffs to begin a custodial sentence, it sent shockwaves through the GAA community locally.

The former St Joseph’s GAA Club mentor became the first person to be jailed for attacking a referee at a GAA match, as he received an 18-month sentence with the final 12 months suspended for assault causing harm to referee Michael Lannigan.

The court heard that McManus entered the pitch and assaulted Mr Lannigan after the final whistle blew in a Junior Football Championship match against Our Lady’s Island, a game which his team lost by a point.

While the Wexford man’s actions were universally condemned, many in the local GAA community questioned the severity of sending the self-employed father to prison, despite having no previous convictions. There was a feeling that McManus had been made an example of.

However, the Chairman of the Wexford GAA referees’ committee feels that it sends the “right signals” that violence against match officials will not be tolerated.

Chairman of the Wexford GAA referee's committee Seamus Whelan.

"It will send out the right signals and the referees I spoke to were happy,” Seamus Whelan said. “They feel more protected going forward. Generally, we all know from the various news outlets that there’s serious problems with referees, maybe not being assaulted, but abused and their pedigree and family background being brought into question.

"Hopefully this case now at the Circuit Court in Wexford will help push that to one side. Something had to be done. I heard a former president of the GAA saying that maybe it will come to the day when referees will have to wear body-cams, and then they’ll have the evidence on their camera.”

At the time of the incident, in an interview with The Wexford PeopleMcManus stated that he did not elbow, punch or headbutt Mr Lannigan.

"The truth is, I pushed him and he fell over,” he said at the time. “As far as I could see, there was no damage done to him.”

He did also show some contrition, stating: “I was totally in the wrong, I understand that. I’m sorry it happened and I mean that.”

In court, the Judge was told that 54-year-old Mr Lannigan missed four weeks of work and found walking painful after being “struck to the back of the head with force” and suffering a “whiplash-style injury”.

Reflecting on the case from a referee’s perspective, Mr Whelan said that Wexford GAA had been very proactive in terms of stamping out incidents of violence and abuse against officials.

Wexford GAA Chairperson Micheál Martin declined to comment on the specifics of this particular case.

"The GAA disciplinary process operated totally separate to the judicial process,” he said. “It’s all dealt with from that point of view and no further action will be taken from a GAA point of view. We wouldn’t comment on the judicial proceedings or the judgement handed down.”

It was noted that Mr McManus had been handed a 48-week ban by the GAA for his actions, which was the longest ban available under the rules at the time.

Speaking more generally, Mr Martin said: “We have tried to be proactive and to work with referees to ensure that overall discipline at games improves, and that goes from under 7s right up to adults.

"That was work we were doing anyway, not just as a result of this particular incident, but following a number of incidents with referees and officials.”