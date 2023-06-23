Wexford priest Fr Billy Swan looks back with gratitude as he celebrates 25th anniversary of his ordination

Fr Billy Swan celebrated his Silver Jubilee on Wednesday evening, with mass in the Immaculate Conception Church Rowe St, celebrated by Bishop Ger Nash who was assisted by Bishop Denis Brennan and Fr Billy, the mas was attended with Fr Billy's family , friends , priests and parishioners.

A concelebrated Mass of Thanksgiving led by Bishop of Ferns Ger Nash, was held in a packed Rowe Street Church to mark the silver jubilee of the ordination 25 years ago of Fr Billy Swan.

Glynn-born Fr Swan who is currently administrator of Wexford parish, was the last priest ordained in the church at St Peter’s College where he studied for the priesthood.

He spent his first four years as a priest in New Ross before moving to Rome where he lived for 10 years while studying Theology and teaching seminarians, and returned to Ireland to work in Enniscorthy where he was based for eight and a half “very happy years” before being assigned to Wexford over two years ago.

In a homily delivered at the jubilee Mass attended by family members, friends and parishioners as well as Bishop Emeritus Denis Brennan and 50 priests of the diocese, Fr Swan reflected on his life as a priest ."There have been many memories and feelings in my heart these last few days but the one that is strongest right now is that of gratitude. I am so thankful to be here, to be alive, and to look back with awe and wonder over the past quarter of a century and to witness how God’s grace has made this possible”, he said.

Fr Swan thanked his family including his mother Eileen, sister Róisín and brother Brendan, as the first “domestic church” where he learned about God and the basics of faith.

He remembered with affection and gratitude, his late father Billy and friends and relatives who have died since 1998, whose loss has been compensated by the gift of new life and new family members.

"To Philip, Kay and my seven nieces and nephews, please know how much a blessing you are and how important your love and support is to me. To the people of my native parish of Glynn where I grew up and where I love to return, a sincere word of gratitude.

"I give thanks to God for my first appointment to the parish of New Ross and I thank many of the people of New Ross for coming here this evening. With the support and example of people like you, the late Fr Jack McCabe, Sr Aidan Cummins and Billy Woods, I was truly blessed with a great start in the priesthood.

“To my fellow students, friends and colleagues of the Irish College in Rome where I spent ten of those 25 years, a word of thanks for the memories and the times spent away from home. To the people of God in St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy, for your closeness, friendship and for sharing the journey together for eight and a half very happy years.

To the people of God in Wexford, my current appointment – the parish staff, parishioners, students and staff members of CBS Primary School, Our Lady of Fatima and St Peter’s College - I thank you for your support as we work work together for the youth, looking forward in hope.

" I would like to thank in a special way Ger Lawlor, Donagh Wylde, Roisin Dempsey and the members of Bride St and Rowe St choirs for their preparation for this Mass and beautiful music for this evening’s liturgy.

“I would like to thank my brother priests for their friendship and support over the years,both from Ferns and other dioceses. To all the priests and seminarians I have studied with, lived with, worked with and ministered to, I have been blessed by you and have learned from you.

“A special word of appreciation to Fr Pat Stafford, my parish priest of Glynn for 24 years. I would like to thank the bishops with whom I have served in those 25 years for their guidance and care – to Bishop Brendan Comiskey, Bishop Eamonn Walsh, Bishop Denis Brennan and Bishop Ger Nash."

Pointing to the first reading of the Mass in which Jeremiah is called by God and despite his fears, says “yes” Fr Swan said that 25 years ago he felt the same fear of saying “yes” and of what it meant and where it would take him.

" Even today, there is always some amount of anxiety for us all in trusting and letting go. But looking back over the past 25 years, I thank God for the courage to trust him.

"That God is loving, merciful and the source of all life and truth is not just something I learned from a book, nor is it just the party line of the church. I stand before you tonight as a witness that it is true. I never would have survived if that were not true or if I didn’t believe it.”

" Reaching this milestone makes you realise that in that time, God has sustained you. You have not made it alone. You come to know that it isn’t all about giving but about receiving too.”

After the Mass, the Wexford parish administrator was joined by a large gathering of well-wishers at a reception in Clayton Whites Hotel.