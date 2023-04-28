Wexford playwright Eoghan Rua Finn on life as a working-class artist – ‘Maybe people like me can do this’

Following a successful run of his new play ‘Amongst Men’, Eoghan Rua Finn is riding high and, despite the financial constraints, he will continue to search out those highs

Eoghan Rua Finn.

Simon Bourke Wexford People Today at 14:50