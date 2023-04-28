Wexford playwright Eoghan Rua Finn on life as a working-class artist – ‘Maybe people like me can do this’
Following a successful run of his new play ‘Amongst Men’, Eoghan Rua Finn is riding high and, despite the financial constraints, he will continue to search out those highs
Simon BourkeWexford People
Eoghan Rua Finn is anticipating a come-down. And with good reason. The Killurin playwright has been riding a high for almost a month now, a high which began in the Wexford Arts Centre on April 6 and has continued, uninterrupted, ever since.