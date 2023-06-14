Wexford photographer recalls how his shot of the late Christy Dignam was immortalised in iconic Temple Bar mural

The original photo of Christy Dignam on stage in The Castle Nightclub in Enniscorthy.

Wexford Photographer Declan Roche pictured with the Temple Bar mural based on his shot of Christy Dignam performing in Enniscorthy.

As the news broke of the passing of Irish music legend, Aslan’s Christy Dignam, it prompted Wexford photographer Declan Roche to scan back through his archives for a particular shot.

With them being regular visitors to Wexford over the years, Declan had photographed Aslan on a few occasions, but one capture stood out in his mind.

It shows the legendary singer in his natural state. Completely lost in music. His white tracksuit top shining out against a completely black background, it was a fitting metaphor for how Christy lit up any room with his talents.

The image was captured well over a decade ago on stage at the old Castle Nightclub in Enniscorthy, a venue that has long since closed. Christy and the band performed in numerous venues across the county; some of them are no longer here, but the band and their enduring appeal and catalogue of hits remained.

"I don’t think I met Christy that night,” Declan recalls. “But at the Strawberry Festival in 2012 I was up taking photos for the three days and I met the Aslan lads backstage etc. They were all really nice fellas, especially Christy.”

The appeal of Declan’s Castle Nightclub image spread to Christy’s Dublin hometown and in 2013 a street artist called FINK got in touch and asked if he could use it for a mural.

"To be honest, I had to think about it at first,” the Wexford photographer recalls. “I didn’t know where or what it was to be part of. But eventually I just decided to tell him to work away.

"I thought no more of it for years until the photo popped up in my Facebook memories. It was then that a fried of mine who drives trucks and was delivering in the Temple Bar area told me he had a passed a mural with the image every day down a lane as part of the Dublin Icon Walk.”

Indeed, the image of Christy was added to the “Icon Walk” which features other legendary literary and musical figures as Samuel Beckett, James Joyce and Shane MacGowan.

At the time of the mural’s unveiling, Kevin Bohan of The Icon Factory said:

"A new addition is Christy Dignam and Aslan. They are known worldwide. They’ve been going for 30 years. Christy unfortunately at the moment is also unwell, so there’s a get well message there for Christy.”

Although he fought valiantly for years, Christy would ultimately lose his battle with illness this week.

The artist FINK explained that he added the blue colours for Dublin and a Dublin crest to the original image, to symbolise Dignam’s pride in his city and its pride in him.

As for Declan, he only saw the mural with that original image he captured all those years ago in Enniscorthy for the very first time last year.

"I was up filming for the RTÉ Eye on Nature programme and I stopped by,” he explained. “It was ten years later, but it was still amazing to see. Christy was a legend and he is a huge loss.”