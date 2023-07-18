Wexford parish of Tomhaggard getting ready to host St Anne’s Novena

The historic Wexford parish of Tomhaggard is getting ready to host St Anne’s Novena from Tuesday, July 18 to Wednesday July 26 with events centre around the village grotto dedicated to the saint.

An outdoor Mass and novena with special prayers will be celebrated at 7.30 each evening at the grotto and everyone is welcome to attend.

A field day will be held on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23 with the proceeds going to St. Anne’s Church. The closing Mass and blessing of religious objects will take place on Wednesday, July 26.

Tomhaggard is renowned as a sacred place with two holy wells dedicated to Saint Anne and Saint James, the ruins of a medieval church, a Mass Rock, a penal days chapel and an early 19th century church in present use.

The area had its own martyr for the Catholic faith – Fr Nicholas Mayler who was killed by Cromwellian soldiers as he secretly celebrated Mass at a Mass Rock in a nearby field on Christmas morning 1653.

His chalice, saved by a member of the congregation is still used for the annual Patron Mass in the village.