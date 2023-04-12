Wexford paedophile John Gibson refuses to apologise to his victims as he walks free from jail

Brother John Gibson, a christian brother and retired teacher, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting two children at the school where he taught.

Freed paedophile John Gibson has refused to apologise to his victims after serving four years behind bars for sexually abusing children.

The disgraced Christian Brother walked out of Arbour Hill Prison last Wednesday, defiantly refusing to comment on his crimes.

One of his victims said this week the 76-year-old retired teacher "does not deserve to be free".

"He gave us a life sentence of bad memories and now he gets his freedom. He’ll always be a danger to children,” the survivor said.

Dressed in a grey shirt, black trousers and a black jacket, Gibson carried only a small bundle of brown paper envelopes and what appeared to be medication as he left prison.

He was approached as he took his first step to freedom outside the grounds of the prison at 9.30am last Wednesday.

Startled by a press camera, Gibson mumbled "yes", but after being asked if he had a message for his victims, quickly walked towards a waiting car.

Shortly after 9am, the driver of that car, a black Ford Focus, had arrived and parked outside the entrance, waiting 30 minutes for Gibson to be freed.

Gibson rushed to get past the camera and into the passenger seat, before the pair made a quick exit.

This is not the first time he has been outside the confines of prison since his sentence began in April 2019.

Gibson was initially locked up at the Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, but was later transferred to Arbour Hill in the capital.

He has been transported out of jail on numerous occasions over the years to attend a series of different medical appointments.

One victim hopes he will never encounter Gibson on the street.

“He is under no restrictions. He is free to go wherever he pleases.

“I don’t think he’d be stupid enough to come to Wexford, but who knows? He’s arrogant.

“I knew the day (of his release) was coming, but you just try to put it to the back of your mind.

“This week, obviously, I can’t, and it’s having a bigger effect on me than I expected.

“He doesn’t have that hold over me like he did. I don’t fear him anymore, but it takes its toll on me and the whole family. They see how it impacts me.

“There’s a lot more (victims) out there who for different circumstances aren’t able to come forward and there are some who are sadly no longer with us.

“I hope that people read this story and it helps them to know that it hasn’t been forgotten and maybe it will help them to come forward.

"There are many other victims, any time allegations of abuse came out, he was always moved from school to school. That was their modus operandi.”

Gibson was locked up in April 2019 after he was found guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of sexually assaulting two children.

He indecently assaulted a 12-year-old girl at a CBS in Wexford between May and September 1983.

He was also found guilty of indecently assaulting a boy, aged 14, between May 1 1985 and September 1 the same year.

During a five day trial, the woman and man testified that Gibson molested them while washing them after they carried out odd jobs around the school.

Gibson, with an address in Dun Laoghaire, had denied all three charges, but a jury convicted him by majority verdict on all counts - two against the female victim and the third against the male.

Judge Elma Sheahan said Gibson’s crimes had “profound and long-lasting consequences” on victims, he abused his position of authority and carried out the attacks in a premeditated way.

A year later in June of 2020, he had four and a half years added to his sentence after pleading guilty at Wexford Circuit Court to the indecent and sexual assault of another young boy.

He admitted two charges of indecent assault and three charges of sexual assault against the boy at various locations in Ireland on dates between May 1, 1987 and July 1992.

Separately, in 2014 a number of other men and women, then aged in their 40s, made allegations against Gibson.

One of the men said that he had first reported Gibson to gardai 20 years earlier.

He said that the abuse took place in the showers when he was a student at the school and playing with the hurling team.

He went into Wexford Garda Station 1994 to make a report and later two gardaí called to his home to speak with him about it.

They asked him to make a statement and he agreed to, but a few weeks after this a senior garda called to his place of work and told him that there was no point in pursuing the matter, because it would be one man's word against the other's.

After reading reports of allegations made against Gibson in 2014, the same man contacted Wexford Garda Station again and made a second statement.

Investigators told him that they were never able to locate the statement that he had made 20 years earlier.

The man's wife went on to make a statement to gardaí confirming that her husband had made the earlier statement, as he claimed, and corroborated his story.

A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecution on his case, but Gibson was never charged.

Gibson also taught at the North Monastery Secondary School in Cork city in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Gardaí in Cork launched an investigation into claims he abused a boy during his time at the school. Gibson was interviewed by gardaí in the Midlands Prison in relation to these claims.