Wexford nursing home residents to perform favourite songs for national audience

Eleanor Shannon and her daughter, Grainne listen to Niamh Kavanagh and the Mobile Music Machine perform at Asgard Lodge Nursing Home in Arklow, Co Wicklow as part of Nursing Homes Week. Pic credit; Julien Behal Photography

Residents from nursing homes across Co Wexford are set to perform their favourite musical numbers for the nation later this month. Taking place during Nursing Homes Week the Music Speaks broadcast will take place on Monday, August 21 and will encompass performances from over 100 nursing home residents from over 30 nursing homes.

Those nursing homes include Kerlogue Nursing Home and Wygram Nursing Home in Wexford town, and Middletown House Nursing Home and Retirement Village in Gorey. At Kerlogue Nursing home, residents Edward Barker (Swing Low, Sweet Chariot) Nicky Moore (The Homes of Donegal), and Patricia Lambert, Noreen Bawn, and Eileen Sinnott, (You Are My Sunshine) will be part of a performance broadcast to over 400 nursing homes with 25,000 residents across the country and available for the broader public to watch via NHI.ie.

Residents and staff from Middletown House will collectively perform I Will Follow Him, while, from Wygram Nursing Home, Monty French and Maureen Ryan will sing Little Ole Wine Drinker with carer Ray Rossiter, and Maureen Smith will perform One Day at a Time with carer Sharon O’Rourke.

The Music Speaks performance is part of the online Music Speaks festival which will mark the national celebration of nursing home care from August 21-27. The festival will include performances from Mobile Music Machine with Niamh Kavanagh, Sive, Ross Scanlon, John Spillane, and, in addition, the Irish Traditional Music Archive will be opened up to nursing home residents and an online discussion will be hosted discussing the impact of music on nursing home residents.

“We are thrilled to have brought together a very special performance of nursing home residents to mark Nursing Homes Week 2023 and our Music Speaks festival,” said Tadhg Daly, Nursing Homes Ireland CEO. “Nursing homes are home to truly very special people, who are tremendous characters and have a rich legacy in song and music. Our Music Speaks performance encompasses one resident who is 100 years of age playing accordion, a 98-year-old delivering an excellent piano solo, a 95-year old singing Boys from the County Armagh. Residents love to sing and perform and the Music Speaks extravaganza honours the talents of the very special people in our society who are nursing home residents.

“Music fulfils an absolutely integral role in nursing home care, providing comfort to residents, stimulating memories, bringing them together, and it gives great joy and happiness. The festival we have created is truly unique, bringing residents together for a very special range of performances and events over the course of a week. It will feature outstanding performers who supported nursing home residents during Covid-19, a trip down memory lane for residents via the Irish Traditional Music Archive, and a discussion on the impact of music in our nursing homes. We wish residents and staff a very happy Nursing Homes Week 2023.”