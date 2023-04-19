Wexford musician Rachel Grace’s cake hits all the right notes at surprise 21st birthday party

Rachel Grace at the surprise 21st birthday party in The Sky and the Ground with her parents Vinnie Grace and Michelle Malone and the guitar-shaped cake with real strings.

A birthday cake replica of her first guitar formed the centrepiece at a surprise 21st birthday party in the Sky and the Ground for the award-winning Wexford singer-songwriter Rachel Grace.

The musical cake creation was made by Greg Leech, using a guitar head and bridge with real strings capable of being played, and was based on Rachel’s first proper Faith guitar when she started performing publicly at the age of 12.

Talented Rachel, winner of Aer Musician of the Year in Belfast (2020), the national Four-Star Pizza Rising Star title (2020) and the Wexford Has Talent competition (2018) was shocked when she walked into the South Main Street pub with her parents to find 140 family, friends and fellow musicians from all over the country waiting to wish her many happy returns on the special occasion.

She received birthday messages from the likes of Wallis Bird, Ashley Campbell (Glen Campbell’s daughter) and Gavin James, for whom she played support recently in Waterford.

"We told her we were going for a pizza in Crust restaurant and because we were a bit early we said we’d go for a drink in the Sky and the Ground first ”, said her dad Vinnie.

"She knew nothing about the party and when everyone jumped out, she started crying and everything. She had the same reaction when she saw the cake. It was replica of her first real guitar and we put a bridge with real strings in the middle of it.

Rachel and her band performing at the party.

"She accidentally broke that original guitar and we got Dan Comerford to refurbish it especially for her 21st and we had it covered up on the stage to present to her. She couldn’t believe it when she saw it.”

Rachel began learning to play the guitar when she was eight years old, started writing songs when she was 10 and started performing in front of audiences when she was 12.

She has an album due out at the end of this year, with the first single Rough Patch having received over 300 radio plays since it was released last October. A new single is due for release in a month’s time.

It was a case of a busman’s birthday for Rachel who played at her own 21st party with a group of musicians who usually accompany her for larger gigs, including musician Gavin Glass of The Orphan Studio in Curracloe, who is producing her forthcoming album, Colm Lindsay, Amy Shinnors, Lee Byrne and Brendan Carthy, along with other musicians who got up spontaneously to join them during the night.