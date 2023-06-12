Wexford motorists urged to ‘avoid’ major artery into town as roadworks get under way

Wexford town is set to see some major traffic disruption this week, with major roadworks resulting in a stop-go system on one of the main arteries into town.

The installation of a major new water main on Trinity Street will necessitate the closure of one lane of traffic from 2.30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily and Wexford County Council is urging motorists to “avoid where possible and expect delays”.

Daily works will continue until the latest point allowed in a residential area, 10 p.m., and it was hoped by those in charge that having the works taking place between 2.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. would avoid any possibility of traffic delays for students sitting their Leaving Cert examinations.

The works are set to run on Trinity Street for one week from today (Monday).