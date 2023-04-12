Wexford

Wexford mother’s fears as heroin addicts take advantage of her son – ‘He’s like a moth to a flame, we don’t know what to do’

The mother fears her son, who has developmental delays, is being ‘preyed upon’ by drug addicts who are using him for money

Pádraig ByrneWexford People

The mother of a young Wexford man with developmental delays has spoken out about how a notorious local group of drug addicts are taking advantage of her son, using him for money and leading him down a path that every parent fears.