Wexford mother whose son died of a heroin overdose says that drugs problem is ‘getting worse’

Mary Beary speaks frankly about the heroin addiction which claimed the life of her son Martin having read of a strikingly similar situation in the Wexford People

As Mary Beary leafed through last week’s Wexford People, a story in relation to a mother’s concerns around her son being taken in by heroin addicts was a familiar one too her. It was one which just a few short years ago, she had lived herself resulting in tragic consequences; namely the death of her eldest son Martin.

She could only watch on in heartbreak as Martin was lead astray, spiralled down a similar path and eventually lost his life in 2016.

Mary was heartbroken to read of the other mother’s plight. How heroin addicts had been using her son, who has developmental delays, for money and how she feared that he would stray even further down the wrong path and potentially become an addict himself.

They could have been pages from Mary’s own story. Her son Martin (Morrissey Beary) was taken into a bad crew in a similar way. A “gentle giant” he was familiar to many in soccer circles, lining out in the sky-blue of North End. But his life was to take a tragic turn, culminating one fateful morning in August of 2016 when her father Danny rang to say he couldn’t wake Martin.

The father of two had tragically succumbed to his heroin addiction.

Having taken to writing poetry as a form of self-care around the time of Martin’s passing and released a book a year later, Mary was coincidentally in the process of updating and republishing Healing – The Long Road Back, when she came across the story in last week's Wexford People.

I know it was his own fault too, but part of me will always blame those who put him on those tracks. They made an eejit out of him. It seemed like they were his friends

"My Martin was exactly the same as that young lad," Mary reflects. “He was very easily led. He’d follow stones. That was his downfall really. Other fellas would've used him and taken advantage of him.”

While Martin was a man of 33 when he died and a father of two himself, Mary will also apportion part of the blame to those who put him on the path towards heroin addiction.

"I know it was his own fault too,” she says. “But part of me will always blame those who put him on those tracks. They made an eejit out of him. It seemed like they were his friends and we had so many arguments about the lads he was hanging around with.

"When Martin first overdosed, he was in this fella’s apartment and they left him lying on the floor there for 16 hours. They went to bed and left him there. Eventually, they woke up and rang an ambulance and he was lucky to live on that occasion. They thought he wasn't going to make it.”

There’s drugs everywhere in town... they’re dealing at the chapel door. You can see them at it on the town. If anything, it’s getting worse

"Martin was a very harmless person and was so easily led. That’s why I know exactly what that other mother is talking about.”

Although nearly seven years have passed since Martin died, Mary feels like the drugs problem in Wexford has seen no improvement.

Read more Brave Mary opens her heart in courageous telling of story

"There’s drugs everywhere in town," she says. “I often walk through the church yard at Bride Street and they’re dealing at the chapel door. You can see them at it on the town. If anything, it’s getting worse. There’s a lot of young people on drugs now.

"They say ‘oh, it’s important to keen the youngsters involved in sport’ and that type of thing. But it's rampant in clubs too. My Martin was very active too. He loved his soccer and hurling.”

Coming from a very sporting family, Mary could not believe what the doctors were telling her when Martin first overdosed.

You do blame yourself as a parent too. I always will partly blame myself for Martin’s death, even though there’s nothing I could have done in the end

"I could not believe it,” she said. “I knew he had probably tried Es (ecstasy) and that type of thing, but I just kept asking the doctor ‘are you sure?’ I could not believe that my son would take heroin.

"You do blame yourself as a parent too. I always will partly blame myself for Martin’s death, even though there’s nothing I could have done in the end.”

A lot of these types of feelings are dealt with in the pages of Healing – The Long Road Back, which Mary will be re-launching at Wexford Library in the coming weeks.

It contains a number of hard-hitting poems and short stories, chronicling addiction from a parent’s perspective.

It also references some of the chaos that comes with addiction – the constant worry, phone calls and dangerous encounters with drug dealers.

"I started writing just as a way of dealing with what I was going through and the support group I was in suggested that I do something with my poems,” she says. “I said yes, but at the time I didn't really push it too much because it wasn't long after Martin’s death.”

What I really want to do is get it into addiction centres and sports clubs… I want teenagers to read (my book) and maybe think of what happened to Martin

Now, however, with the support of the Ask Campaign, Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell and Cllr Frank Staples, she is hoping to get the book into the hands of as many people who may need to hear its message as possible.

"What I really want to do is get it into addiction centres and sports clubs,” Mary explains. “I want teenagers to read it and maybe think of what happened to Martin.”

Despite having been through so much, Mary remains unshakably upbeat. She lives to spend time with her other son Patrick and his family, as well as Martin’s two daughters who provide a tangible link to her late son.

"They are very like Martin,” she says. “They look like him and they and Patrick and his two kids have kept me going. I have great faith as well, which comes from my Dad, and I just know that I’ll see Martin again.”

In the meantime, Mary hopes that by discussing drug addiction and Martin's story openly, without shame or embarrassment, it will help other families going through similar situations such as the one featured last week on the Wexford People, hopefully with more positive outcomes.