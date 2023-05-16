Wexford mother struggling to hold down job and get kids to school from emergency accommodation

Wexford County Council were unable to provide the family with emergency accommodation in their own town. Stock image. — © PA

However, a frustrated Cllr Tom Forde brought a stark example of the difficulties being faced by families who are at risk of homelessness and whom the council are seemingly incapable of housing in emergency accommodation in their hometown.

"I know of one case where a woman has been in emergency accommodation with her children for six months. She’s travelling up and down from one end of the county to the other to get her children to school and to go to work.

"She has a letter from the school stating that the situation is having a profound impact on the children. She has a letter from her doctor saying that she can’t travel long distances because of her back. And still the council expect her to travel up and back.

"There has to be an alternative. This woman is working and she can’t hold down a job and get her kids to school the way things are.”

Housing Director Carolyne Godkin told Cllr Forde that she would look into the case for him and said that generally it was the council’s policy to try and extricate people from emergency accommodation as quickly as possible.

However, despite this and despite a recent protest at Wexford Women’s Refuge which resisted the local authority moving families from the facility into emergency accommodation in other towns and counties, Ms Godkin stressed: “we have sufficient levels of emergency accommodation at the minute for the demand”.