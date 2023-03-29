Wexford mother of child with special needs waiting three years for council to install downstairs toilet

The mother of a seven-year-old with severe and complex needs has pleaded with Wexford County Council (WCC) to make good on its promise to install a downstairs bathroom for her son. Nancy Liskes, who lives in Ard Munna, Taghmon, first approached WCC three years ago to ask that her council home be modified to help her deal with her son’s condition.

Michael (7) has deletion 22q11.2 syndrome which causes developmental delays and learning disabilities. He requires assistance when going to the toilet and when washing himself, an issue complicated by his inability to climb the stairs to the bathroom unaided. As a result, Nancy must try and carry her son, who weighs almost eight stone, upstairs every time he needs the toilet. Michael’s “reduced awareness of when he needs to use the toilet” means he often soils himself before his mother can bring him to the bathroom.

A letter Nancy received from the Wexford Children’s Disability Network Team, dated November 9, 2021, outlines the extent of the problem she is facing.

“Michael has reduced awareness of when he needs to use the toilet and this can result in accidents,” it reads. “The only bathroom is upstairs so it is very difficult to get Michael to the bathroom quickly and is frustrating for Michael as he may not want to go with Nancy upstairs. Michael needs full assistance for bathing including transferring in and out of the bath. This presents a significant manual handling risk to Nancy and a safety risk to both Nancy and Michael.

"Michael requires access to a downstairs bathroom with a walk-in shower to reduce this risk and support the development of more independence in bathing and toileting going forward.”

In addition, Michael also has difficulty sleeping and frequently wakes in the middle of the night asking to go downstairs, sometimes climbing the gate Nancy has installed at the top of the stairs to prevent him from falling down or causing an accident.

“He needs to be toilet trained but how can I carry him up and down the stairs every single time?” Nancy asks. “He doesn’t know when he needs to go. If he had a downstairs facility I’d be after toilet training him long ago. It’d be a huge benefit, I could teach him how to wash himself, have his nap. I’ve tried to get him to walk up the stairs by himself, he’s not able, he might try and do it backwards, he doesn’t understand.

"He’s a big chap, very strong, he’s only seven and he’s wearing 11-12 year old clothes. It’s part of his condition. What I’d like to happen is for him to have his own downstairs bedroom, a living-room for the daytime with a fold-out bed at night.”

At present, Nancy finds herself sleeping with her son on the couch in the living-room more often than not, Michael gravitating to the room in the house in which he feels most comfortable.

“He only sleeps five hours a night and if he falls asleep on the couch, which he regularly does, I have to carry him up the stairs. He’s nearly eight stone,” she says. “He might fall asleep at 9 p.m. and wake up at 2 a.m. and I’ve to go down to him, if he won’t go up the stairs I have to lie with him on the sofa and stay there with him until the morning.

“Or if he’s in his bed and he wakes up he wants to go downstairs I have to go with him. We have to put a gate on the stairs when he sleeps upstairs and if he wakes up he’ll go out and try to climb it, I have to sleep with one eye open all the time.”

An architect from WCC has visited the house and Nancy says she has been informed that plans for a new downstairs area for Michael have been drafted, but nothing has changed since she first approached council officials some three years ago. Local councillor Jim Codd has been campaigning on the family’s behalf since he was elected in 2020 and says this is a situation which should have been resolved by now.

“The wheels turn so slowly, all Nancy is looking for is a humble room, a small room with a toilet and shower, space for a bedroom,” said Cllr Codd. "This is years of asking for this and meantime a small little woman is carrying an eight-stone child up the stairs, at the rate we’re going he’s going to be beyond lifting. I’ve seen bathrooms put in in many houses in the time Nancy has been asking for this, it was an urgent case from the day I began working on it and she’s still waiting.”