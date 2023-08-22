Wexford memoir recalls life of one of county’s most esteemed journalists

In Wexford, and in Rosslare Harbour in particular, it involved a man, a typewriter, a phone at the post office, and a wealth of local knowledge.

That man was Jimmy Maddock, a freelance journalist who wrote predominately about life in the Harbour throughout a long and distinguished career. Now, in the 40th anniversary of his passing, Jimmy’s son, Jim, has published a book recounting many of this father’s greatest tales, the escapades which brought him to national prominence.

Freelancer: A Rosslare Tribute and Memoir features chapters on the sinking of the World Concord tanker (A Night to Remember) in Rosslare Harbour in November, 1954, the death of 61 people aboard the St. Phelim in 1968 (Tragedy at Tuskar Rock), and Hollywood in Rosslare which recounts the arrival of a statue of Commodore John Barry to the port in 1956.

The book contains 20 chapters in total, each recounting a major story Jim Senior worked on or a period of time when life at the Harbour was very different to what it is now. Infused in every chapter, every page, are Jim’s own memories of growing up by the sea, the places and people which made his formative years so enjoyable.

But by and large the book focuses on the life and times of a man who was born in The Forth in 1908.

“His father was from Wexford and his mother was the daughter of a fisherman from the area,” says Jim of his father. “He was very interested in the sea, grew up with it, but he was an only child; the story goes that he didn’t become a fisherman because he had bad eyesight, but I think myself that because he was the only one his mother didn’t want him going out.”

While coastal erosion is regarded as one of the great threats of climate change, Jim says the Wexford coastline was under attack way back in his father’s time. The Maddock’s original family home washed away with the rest of The Forth, necessitating a move to the Harbour, to a house called Oakdale at the top of Tuskamore Avenue.

It was there that Jim Senior sat a new state exam which would go on to become a staple part of Irish life

“He did his Leaving Cert in 1926, he was part of the first group in the country to do it. He then worked in a solicitor’s office. What started him off (in journalism) was de Valera, he set up The Irish Press, they were looking for correspondents and my father put in an application, he was taken on as a freelancer, but it was precarious work.”

Whereas modern-day journalists only have to contend with Ireland’s restrictive defamation laws, Jim Sr’s career quickly ran into a major blocking point: a world war.

“The onset of WWII made life difficult for him, and all journalists, because of censorship, the papers were very small during those years,” says Jim. “They didn’t want details of any atrocities being printed, it was considered bad for morale, and there were lots of stories around Rosslare during the war; the mail boat was bombed going from here to Fishguard, planes crashed, there was a lot of activity which would have made for great stories had he been able to write about them.

“He was restricted, and he only got paid for what he sent in. He was always interested in the port but it was closed during the war; there were three mail boats here, two of them got decommissioned as hospital boats during the war, and then the other one was sunk, after that the port was virtually closed.”

Although free to report without restrictions, Jim says life remained difficult for his father, and for everyone in the country, in the post-war years. And while a lot of the families in the Harbour were out on the water earning their livelihood, the man of the Maddock house was often to be found working from home.

“Most of the men were working on the pier but my father was at home all the time, tapping on the typewriter, I think he used to type with two fingers. He had no telephone, he had to walk up and down to the post office, call the paper from there, and relay his copy over the phone.”

In his book, Jim says the stories written by his father could be “categorised under three different headings”, “stories to do with the sea, stories to do with the port and stories to do with daily living in the surrounding hinterland.”

“A lot of the stories were just local events, rescues, trawlers coming ashore, but after WWII there were mines floating around, so there was always something happening,” he says.

Ultimately, the book is something of an ode to the Harbour, a way of capturing a period of time through the eyes, through the pen, of the man who reported on it. Although he now lives in Co Cork, Rosslare remains home for Jim and his book a labour of love on a place where the Maddock name is forever enshrined.

“I had a great childhood here, riding free around Rosslare in the 50s and 60s,” he says. “I’d write bits and pieces about it over the years, but when I retired I wrote most of this. Our house was called Oakdale, it was at the top of Tuskamore Avenue, that’s where my grandparents and my parents lived, it’s been knocked down since.

"My mother died in 2011 at the age of 99, all my family is gone from the area now but it’s nice to come back and keep in touch with people here.”