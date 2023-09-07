Wexford Manchester United official supporters club open for membership

The Wexford Manchester United supporters club on their way to the Aviva in August.

While the team’s fortunes have varied in the post-Ferguson years, the popularity of Manchester United among the people of Wexford hasn’t faltered. Founded in 2009, the Manchester United Supporters Club Wexford is the only official supporters club in the county and regularly attends games at Old Trafford throughout the season.

When its members aren’t travelling cross-channel, they meet in Browne’s Bar, Bishopswater for games and meetings. Membership of the club costs €10 and is open to all age groups.

For further information contact chairman John Dunne or secretary Elliott Malone on 0851973458, alternativel contact Manchester United Supporters Club Wexford on Facebook.