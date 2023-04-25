Wexford man publishes little book of poems that pack a powerful punch

“Stop, Breathe and Read” is the title of a new book written by Rosslare man David Kelleher, containing inspirational poems that explore the simplicity of resolve.

The book was self-published by David (39) in Amazon paperback and on Kindle and has been getting 5-star ratings from readers with one Wexford reviewer describing it as “beautiful food for the soul.”

At 33 pages, it’s a little book that packs a powerful punch with 14 heart-warming and uplifting poems that take readers through challenging themes in life and finding solace in simplicity – the destination is to find calm amidst the unpredictable stormy seas.

David is a former national mountain runner, who has a master’s in business, and has recently completed a course through University of Oxford. His business experiences are in sharp contrast to his interest in poetry which he writes in an attempt to simplify life’s big issues.

In the first verse of the first poem titled Measurements, he asks: “How neurotic is man, he who structures the world according to his plan, determining height and weight and time...” He concludes the poem with: “A man is measured by his character, is weighed on his kindness. Structure yourself to that my friend and your presence will be timeless.”

The second poem Love is about a soldier in the trenches writing to his baby son. “I imagine squeezing you in my arms, your little head gently pressed into my chest… I enclose this letter in my breast pocket, one day to be found, we will hold each other again. Until that day, please do daddy proud.’

Another poem titled You contains the lines: “For every dark cloud, there is now an overpowering light, for every isolated room, there is now an open window to my side” and concludes with: “For every cold encounter, I will offer kind perspective, and for every fearful moment, I will guide you with love, trust and respect.”

David figured out the complexities of publishing on YouTube and designed the book himself with the help of the Fiverr platform, all for free.

He has dedicated the publication to his wife Anne Marie and children Jack and Sheena.

Stop, Breathe, Read by David Kelleher is available on Amazon.