Wexford man discusses life with Crohn’s – ‘A consultant told me to see a psychiatrist because there was nothing wrong with me’

It’s one of the last great taboos in modern society, a topic which causes even the most outgoing person to squirm in their seat. But Fintan Farrell has no such qualms. He has gone beyond embarrassment, come out the other side, and he now wants to make sure that others don’t suffer in the way he did. Diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, in 1992 he has learned to live with his condition, ensured it doesn’t define him.