Wexford man airlifted to hospital following construction site accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital in Cork following a workplace accident on a construction site in Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford this evening (Tuesday).

It is reported that the man, a local, sustained serious injuries after an accident involving a power saw and emergency services were quickly called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m.

Having initially been assessed by members of the National Ambulance Service, the decision was taken to call in air support and the services of Rescue 117 were sought to transfer the man to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.