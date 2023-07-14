Wexford man (30s) in critical condition after being hit by a truck on main Wexford road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the main N11 road at Oylegate this morning.

A man in his 30s is fighting for his life in hospital this afternoon after being hit by a truck on the main N11 road at Oylegate, Co Wexford.

The incident happened at 8.45 p.m. and saw the road closed for a period of hours while a full technical examination of the scene was carried out.

While the assistance of a helicopter was sought to transfer the man to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, the difficult weather conditions meant that the crew had to abort mid-flight. The National Ambulance Service then proceeded to transfer the man by road to Dublin with a garda escort.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident. In a statement, they said:

“The collision, which involved a pedestrian and a truck occurred, a half of a mile North of Oylegate on the N11, Co. Wexford.

“The male pedestrian, aged in his mid 30s, was seriously injured and removed from the scene and taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The male truck driver, aged in his late 60s and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

“The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has now reopened.

“Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Oylegate on the N11, between 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m., and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

