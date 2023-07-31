Wexford lobby group say All-Island Rail Review is ‘a great starting point’

With the publication of the All-Island Strategic Rail Review came vindication for local group South East on Track.

Having lobbied hard for the restoration of the Rosslare to Waterford rail line, the Wexford-based group meticulously prepared a business case for the reinstatement of the line, which last took passengers in 2010.

South East on Track proposed an €89 million investment in running a rail service between Wexford O’Hanrahan and Waterford with onward connections to Limerick Junction and the West, Mid West and South West.

They proposed to replace manual level crossings with automatic ones and to repair and enhance the Barrow Bridge, as well as providing for a relay of the spur line between Felthouse Junction and Killinick, which would allow trains to run to Bridgetown from Wexford and a running speed of 70mph.

They also stressed the potential benefits of freight at Rosslare Europort and sought to enhance connectivity between the campuses of the South East Technological University.

While the report did differ somewhat from the group’s proposals, it did agree on a key point – reinstating the Rosslare to Waterford line.

"What the report proposes is somewhat different but includes a lot of what we hoped for,” said Joe Ryan of South East on Track. “It proposes the reinstatement of the Rosslare to Waterford line, the upgrade of speeds to at least 75mph and the prioritising of Rosslare as a port handling freight.

"It also proposes the opening of a new station at the South End of Wexford from which passenger trains will travel to Dublin via Waterford and 100mph to Carlow and Kilkenny linking Wexford to the regions.”

While the report suggested that an hour could be saved on travel time between Wexford and Dublin, Mr Ryan points out that this is on the Wexford – Waterford – Dublin route.

"It suggests a journey saving on that rout of an hour,” he said. “This would suggest 2.5 hours, which is what it already takes between Connolly and Wexford.

"There’s no mention in the review of existing train services from Connolly to Rosslare. The proposal to simply provide passing loops for overtaking is not recommended. It’s our view that this is a mistake which needs to be rectified. We don’t believe that the Greystones switch to DART is attractive to passengers and it’s not going to work.”

The group also remain realistic that the contents of this review are far from a done deal.

"On balance, we are delighted with the proposals, but it’s not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination,” Mr Ryan said. “The projects for Wexford to Waterford are to be completed by 2030 (others have been put back to 2050), so we are in a good position to see progress.

"The report now goes to the Department of Transport and presumably the Department of Public Expenditure for further analysis, or mangling. The above is only the starting off point for the proposal in our eyes.”