Wexford Light Opera Society announces production team for Phantom of the Opera

The Wexford Light Opera’s Society (WLOS) has revealed that Christine Scarry will direct its 2024 production of Phantom of the Opera with David Hayes as musical director. The production will be staged next year at the National Opera House from April 29 to May 4 and will also feature Eithne Corrigan as chorus mistress as Thérése O’Sullivan as choreographer.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back Christine Scarry, who last worked with WLOS in 2012 when she directed Follies and previously The Producers in 2009 and Ragtime in 2008,” said Nicky Kehoe of the WLOS. “Christine will join David Hayes and Eithne Corrigan from our 2023 production team for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we are excited to welcome Thérése O’Sullivan on board as our new choreographer this year and look forward to working with her in the coming months.”

Given the expense of this production, the WLOS is already busily preparing for its annual fundraiser Hits from the Musicals which takes place at Clayton Whites Hotel during this years Wexford Festival Opera. It will be performing on Bank Holiday Monday, October 30 and runs until Thursday, November 2 nightly at 8 p.m. Tickets for this show will go on sale soon.