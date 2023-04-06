Wexford libraries offer Quiet Hour services throughout autism awareness month

To mark autism awareness month, which takes place throughout April, Wexford Library is highlighting the services it provides for children with autism and their families. “We understand that autistic children, adults and their families often find noise and other sources of sensory overload are barriers to accessing services,” said librarian Theresa Kelly. “So, to support inclusion and accessibility for everyone, all Wexford library branches offer a ‘Quiet Hour’ each Saturday afternoon from 4-5 p.m. where we minimise noise and other sources of sensory overload.”

During ‘Quiet Hour’ children can visits dark dens and use sensory books and toy resources such as sensory puzzles, puppets, and DUPLO. Emotion/feeling/memory cards are available in all Wexford library branches for families to use together and libraries also have story sacks containing picture books, puppets, toys, and puzzles to enjoy during Quiet Hour.

In addition, Wexford Library Service offers the Sensory Toys and Assistive Resources (STAR) collection containing over one hundred toys, assistive resources, literacy apps and books.

“This collection was carefully developed in collaboration with therapists to support children and young people with additional needs,” says Theresa. “STAR resources have been chosen to support development of fine motor skills, gross motor skills, speech, language, social, literacy skills, life skills and sensory processing development. The STAR collection is continually evolving in response to local needs with new resources due to be added to the catalogue throughout 2023.”

Items can be borrowed for free from all libraries in County Wexford. Terms and conditions apply, just contact your local library for more information.