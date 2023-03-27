Wexford launches new service for children impacted by sexual abuse

Children, teenagers and families affected by sexual abuse will now be able to avail of therapy services in Wexford following the open of a specialised outreach service in the county. Operated by Children at Risk Ireland (CARI) the service has two dedicated therapists and will serve counties Wexford, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare and Wicklow.

Located on Rowe Street Upper in Wexford town the service is open Monday to Friday and is one of only three CARI centres in the country. Manager Sonya Joyce said it would cut down travelling times for all those seeking appointments in the south east region.

“No child abuse victim should have to travel more than an hour to access therapy services,” she said. “That would make it a three hour outing from home, which is not sustainable for them or for parents and carers. These families are already at breaking point and we cannot place more unrealistic demands or pressure on them.”

With centres already established in Limerick and Dublin, staff at CARI have vast experience in the area of child sexual abuse and will provide a range of treatment for service users.

“Therapy at CARI centres around the primary client, the child or teenager. It also provides support and psycho-education to parents and carers. Our dedicated therapists consider it a privilege to work so closely with the bravest of people in our society,” Sonya said.

Sonya has been a child and adolescent psychotherapist at CARI for the last five years and has seen first hand the difference early therapeutic intervention can make. “As well as talking therapy we also use creative approaches such as play, art and music to help our young clients. These approaches can give voice to the unspeakable. Children play out their trauma, they find release and catharsis, and ultimately healing in the safety of the playroom. Believe it or not there is also a lot of fun and laughter, and the relationships forged between children and their therapists are very special.”

CARI is the only national charity which specialises in support for children and teenagers affected by child sexual abuse. CARI’s National Head of Therapy, Emer O’Neill said they are delighted to provide this much needed outreach service in Wexford. “Every child, teenager and their family deserve to be able to access our service when they need it. They shouldn’t be alone in dealing with the impact of child sexual abuse, no matter where they are in the country. “

“We know that home was not a safe place for a lot of children during lockdown and the number of abuse cases massively increased. They continue to grow rapidly fuelled by the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the dangers of the online world.”

Despite the importance of the service and how badly it’s required in the region, Emer revealed that the funding it receives only covers “about 25 per cent of the costs involved in running it”.

"So, we are launching an appeal to help cover the shortfall in annual costs,” she added. “People can donate to the appeal by visiting our website at cari.ie. We are also urgently seeking local volunteers in Wexford and the surrounding areas to help with our fundraising efforts.”