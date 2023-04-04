Wexford ‘Latch On’ learners mark International Down Syndrome Day 2023

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day at the WWETB "Latch On Class 2023" Coffee Morning on Tuesday in Westgate School. Glen Connick and Sharon Scallan

Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day at the WWETB 'Latch On Class 2023' Coffee Morning in Westgate School. The Latch Class, back row: Amanda Kelly, Catherine Cleary, Rob Doyle, Dean O'Connor, Emily Byrne, Colin Egan and Rory Sweeney. Seated: Sharon Scallan, Theresa Cleary, Paul Kearns, Elaine Tennant and Laura Cullen.

Everyone was in celebratory mood at the WWETB’s Further Education and Training Centre in Westgate as a group gathered together to mark International Down Syndrome Day 2023.

Many of those who arrived for are no strangers to the centre and the staff as they take part in the Latch On Programme through the South Wexford Adult Literacy Service. A two-year programme, it provides adults with Down Syndrome with opportunities to commence and continue their literacy development.

As well as Latch On, South Wexford Adult Literacy Service offers a wide range of classes to Adult learners to help with reading, writing, numeracy, digital skills and even how to use your smartphone safely.

With great enthusiasm the learners welcomed friends, family and peers to the centre for a special odd socks coffee morning, which also raised funds for Wexford’s Local Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland. It was a lovely event and the learners were delighted to discuss some of the work they are doing as well as their hopes for the future.

To learn more about Latch On and other literacy programmes, contact Laura Cullen (0870943023) in Wexford town and surrounds, Sharon Cowman (0860859565) in New Ross and surrounds or Rory Sweeney (0876678748) the South Wexford Coordinator.