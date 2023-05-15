Wexford Japanese restaurant Nori enjoying awards success

Mi Asian Street Food manager Jessica Whyte and owner Tony Yu with Paul Lenehan, president of the Restaurant Association of Ireland.

Daniel Flavin, manager of Nori, proprietor Tony Yu and head chef Ahmad Musa with Paul Lenehan, president of the Restaurants Association of Ireland.

County Wexford’s only Japanese restaurant Nori has enjoyed success on the double by winning top accolades at both this year’s Yes Chef Awards and the Leinster Restaurant Association of Ireland awards.

After only six months in operation, Nori recently took home the title of “Innovator of the Year” in the Restaurant Association awards while sister restaurant Mi Asian Street Food was presented with the “Best World Cuisine” prize.

Continuing the successful momentum, Nori last week won “Seafood Restaurant of the Year” for Leinster while Mi Asian Street Food won Leinster “World Food Restaurant of the Year” in the YesChef Awards.

“It was an honour to be celebrated by our customers and peers and to see so much appreciation for our efforts to combine Far East cuisine with local hospitality” said chef and owner Tony Yu.

Tony moved to Ireland from China 20 years ago after finishing college, moving from Limerick to New Ross where he has lived ever since with his wife Cindy and their three children.

He opened the highly successful Asian street food restaurant Mi in Anne Street, Wexford in 2016, which transferred to a larger, newly-designed premises in Redmond Square last year,. He also opened a Mi restaurant in Gorey.

Tony established Nori in Anne Street last September having always loved Japanese food not just for the taste but the creative presentation of the food as he felt it was something that was missing in Wexford town.

He is thrilled with Nori’s new “Seafood Restaurant of the Year” title, saying it is rare for an Asian restaurant to win such a prize, and added that it is a testament to the support shown by customers.

Nori prides itself on collaborating with other local businesses and recently catered for for the Loreto School’s Japanese Day during a cultural studies week.