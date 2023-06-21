Wexford inshore lifeboat rescues two people in boat stranded on rocks

Rehearsal turned to reality for a volunteer Wexford RNLI crew on a training exercise when they were called on to rescue two people whose boat ran aground on rocks on Tuesday night.

The crew were just finishing a routine training exercise when they were tasked at 9.30 pm by the Irish Coast Guard to go to the aid of two people on a motorboat that had grounded on rocks forming part of a tidal defence wall, known as the North Training Wall off Wexford Harbour.

The inshore lifeboat helmed by Lorraine Galvin, with crew members Ger Doran, Dave Murray and Kevin Fitzharris was quickly on scene at 9.35pm.

On assessing the situation, they found both people on board to be safe and well but there was a strong tidal flow which required the crew to make careful calculations to pass a tow while avoiding damage to the lifeboat from the rocks.

A tow was established at 9.50pm and the vessel was safely removed from the rocks and towed to nearby Wexford Harbour Boat Club. Weather conditions were good, with a force 3 easterly wind and good visibility at the time.

"A strong tide made getting safely near the boat challenging but all the crew did a great job in assessing the options and successfully getting the crew and their vessel to safety”, said Wexford RNLI press officer Ms Galvin.

She advised anyone who sees someone in difficulty on or near the water Wexford to ring 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard

The deputy launching authority on Tuesday night was Damien Lynch while Dermot Whelan was on the shore crew.