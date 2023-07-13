Wexford hurler Lee Chin records a big win as he scoops major cash prize on GAA club lotto

While luck may have evaded him on the pitch in the purple and gold of Wexford this year, hurler Lee Chin certainly had something to celebrate this week as he was announced the winner of the big jackpot in a local GAA club lotto.

The Faythe Harriers man had bought a ticket in support of the joint venture between Taghmon/Camross, Bannow/Ballymitty and St James’ GAA Clubs. After months of roll-overs, the club’s announced “at long last we have a winner of the club lotto jackpot”.

The winner was a familiar one too, as the Wexford senior hurling captain walked away with a cool €14,000. He had matched the winning numbers – 8, 19, 22 and 29.

There were wins for a further eight people who matched three numbers in the draw, however, their share of €200 between them was a drop in the ocean compared to Chin’s and the Wexford town man has been congratulated on his big win.